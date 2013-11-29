MEDIA-ONGC to raise 1,671 crore rupees for associate firm OPaL - Mint
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE (Reuters) Nov 29 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 2866/2962 2846/2962 MEDIUM 30 3010/3222 3010/3222
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Mar 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20171.10 NSE 93110.40 ============= TOTAL 113281.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M