* Indian shares could see some support on data late on Friday showing the country's economy grew more strongly than expected in the July-September quarter. * Traders will also be closely eyeing foreign and domestic institutional flows. * Although waning foreign demand for stocks had hit shares this month, hopes are rising that domestic institutional investors might be tempted into markets after they bought shares worth 3.30 billion rupees ($52.88 million) on Thursday, snapping a selling streak of at least 12 days. * Indian auto makers are also set to report auto sales. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Sun: Tata Motors Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd Nov sales. Mon: HSBC Manufacturing PMI (0500 GMT) Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd Nov sales Wed: HSBC Services PMI (0500 GMT) Fri: Foreign investment regulator to consider Vodafone's $1.6 bln India unit stake buy proposal (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)