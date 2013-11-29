OVERVIEW

 Montenegro's external position remains weak.

 Large external debt and sizable refinancing needs leave the country vulnerable to changes in market sentiment, which could be exacerbated should fiscal slippage occur.

 We are therefore revising our outlook on Montenegro to negative from stable. The negative outlook reflects at least a one-in-three chance of a rating downgrade during 2014.

 We are affirming our 'BB-/B' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Montenegro.