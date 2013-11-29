I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 47500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 39000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 36500 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 38200 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 40250 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 165000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 26300 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 23000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 17400 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9000 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 25200 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7500 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 33200 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14300 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 21000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 545 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 243 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 103 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 35500 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 15200 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6400 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 845 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 875 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 865 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 880 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 990 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 980 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1340 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 84000 2. Rapeseed Oil 72500 3. Sunflower Oil 68000 4. Kardi Oil 100000 5. Linseed Oil 82500 6. Sesame Oil 120000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 62000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 80500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 57500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 60000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 66800 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 56000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 64500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 90000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 66000 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 76000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 67000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 70000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 74500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 90000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 745 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 795 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 52500 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1110 1150 840 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified