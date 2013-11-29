Nov 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Eastern and Southern African Trade
and Development Bank ("PTA Bank")
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date December 6, 2018
Coupon 6.375 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer yield 6.375 pct
Spread 490.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's) & BB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
