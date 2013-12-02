* USD/INR may open lower at about 62.35 on marginally stronger-than-expected September quarter GDP numbers, and stronger Asian FX. The pair closed onshore trading Friday at 62.44/45. * An expansion in farm output and some infrastructure helped India's economy recover slightly in the September quarter, but growth still hovered close to decade lows, tempering hopes of a sustained rebound ahead of elections due next year. * RBI's special FX swap windows, which have garnered over $25 billion, closed on Nov. 30, which will remove a key support for the rupee. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan is 0.2 percent higher, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are 0.15 percent up. * Foreign funds were buyers of $119.22 million in Indian equities on Friday, provisional data showed. * Asian currencies are mostly trading firmer. * Commodity currencies were the star performers early in Asia on Monday in what would otherwise have been a featureless start to a heavy week of central bank policy meetings. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)