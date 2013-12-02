* USD/INR may open lower at about 62.35 on marginally
stronger-than-expected September quarter GDP numbers, and
stronger Asian FX. The pair closed onshore trading Friday at
62.44/45.
* An expansion in farm output and some infrastructure helped
India's economy recover slightly in the September quarter, but
growth still hovered close to decade lows, tempering hopes of a
sustained rebound ahead of elections due next year.
* RBI's special FX swap windows, which have garnered over $25
billion, closed on Nov. 30, which will remove a key support for
the rupee.
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan is
0.2 percent higher, while the Nifty India stock futures traded
in Singapore are 0.15 percent up.
* Foreign funds were buyers of $119.22 million in Indian
equities on Friday, provisional data showed.
* Asian currencies are mostly trading firmer.
* Commodity currencies were the star performers early in Asia on
Monday in what would otherwise have been a featureless start to
a heavy week of central bank policy meetings.
