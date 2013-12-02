* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.12
percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index is up 0.05 percent.
* Asian shares edged lower and the dollar gave up some of its
recent gains against the yen on Monday, as investors cautiously
awaited key U.S. data this week and took heart from a decent
reading on China manufacturing.
* Foreign funds were buyers of $119.22 million in Indian
equities on Friday, provisional data showed.
* An expansion in farm output and some infrastructure helped
India's economy recover slightly in the September quarter, but
growth still hovered close to decade lows, tempering hopes of a
sustained rebound ahead of elections due next year.
* On watch, PMIs for China, India, South Korea and Indonesia
will offer an insight into how Asian economies are faring in the
final quarter of 2013.
