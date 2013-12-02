* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.12 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.05 percent. * Asian shares edged lower and the dollar gave up some of its recent gains against the yen on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited key U.S. data this week and took heart from a decent reading on China manufacturing. * Foreign funds were buyers of $119.22 million in Indian equities on Friday, provisional data showed. * An expansion in farm output and some infrastructure helped India's economy recover slightly in the September quarter, but growth still hovered close to decade lows, tempering hopes of a sustained rebound ahead of elections due next year. * On watch, PMIs for China, India, South Korea and Indonesia will offer an insight into how Asian economies are faring in the final quarter of 2013. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)