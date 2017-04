* Indian government bonds may open range-bound, track the rupee, say dealers. * September quarter GDP data slightly higher than estimates, unlikely to change any major call on rates. * The yield on the new 10-year bond closed 2 bps higher at 8.74 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield ended 3 bps higher at 9.04 percent. * Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC) IOC.NS, the country's biggest refiner, said it would raise retail prices for diesel by 1 per cent, or 0.57 Indian rupees (1 cent), from Sunday in line with a plan to gradually align them with international prices. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)