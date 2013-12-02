* Indian government bonds eased in early trades on Monday,
tracking the stronger rupee buoyed by better-than-expected
September quarter GDP numbers.
* USD/INR higher at 62.30/31 versus its previous close of
62.44/45.
* The new 10-year bonds yields were trading lower
2 bps at 8.72 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield
down 2 bps at 9.02 percent.
* September quarter GDP data, which came in slightly higher than
estimates, is unlikely to change any major call on rates.
* Indian Oil Corp Ltd, the country's biggest refiner,
said it would raise retail prices for diesel by 1 percent, or
0.57 Indian rupees (1 cent), from Sunday in line with a plan to
gradually align them with international prices.
