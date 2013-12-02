* Indian government bonds eased in early trades on Monday, tracking the stronger rupee buoyed by better-than-expected September quarter GDP numbers. * USD/INR higher at 62.30/31 versus its previous close of 62.44/45. * The new 10-year bonds yields were trading lower 2 bps at 8.72 percent. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 2 bps at 9.02 percent. * September quarter GDP data, which came in slightly higher than estimates, is unlikely to change any major call on rates. * Indian Oil Corp Ltd, the country's biggest refiner, said it would raise retail prices for diesel by 1 percent, or 0.57 Indian rupees (1 cent), from Sunday in line with a plan to gradually align them with international prices. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)