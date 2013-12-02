* USD/INR trading lower at 62.31/33 from its previous close of 62.44/45 on marginally stronger-than-expected September quarter GDP numbers and stronger Asian FX. * Asian currencies are mostly trading firmer. * An expansion in farm output and some infrastructure helped India's economy recover slightly in the September quarter, but growth still hovered close to decade lows, tempering hopes of a sustained rebound ahead of elections due next year. * RBI's special FX swap windows, which have garnered over $25 billion, closed on Nov. 30, which will remove a key support for the rupee. * Foreign funds were buyers of $119.22 million in Indian equities on Friday, provisional data showed. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)