* USD/INR trading lower at 62.31/33 from its previous
close of 62.44/45 on marginally stronger-than-expected September
quarter GDP numbers and stronger Asian FX.
* Asian currencies are mostly trading firmer.
* An expansion in farm output and some infrastructure helped
India's economy recover slightly in the September quarter, but
growth still hovered close to decade lows, tempering hopes of a
sustained rebound ahead of elections due next year.
* RBI's special FX swap windows, which have garnered over $25
billion, closed on Nov. 30, which will remove a key support for
the rupee.
* Foreign funds were buyers of $119.22 million in Indian
equities on Friday, provisional data showed.
