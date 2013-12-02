* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.3 percent, while
the broader NSE index is up 0.4 percent.
* An expansion in farm output and some infrastructure helped the
Indian economy recover slightly in the September quarter, but
growth still hovered close to decade lows, tempering hopes of a
sustained rebound ahead of elections due next year.
* Financial shares lead the gains with IDFC Ltd up 2.5
percent on continued hopes it would get a banking license.
* Axis Bank Ltd gains 1.8 percent ahead of inclusion
in India's benchmark BSE index on Dec 23.
* Foreign funds were buyers of $119.22 million in Indian
equities on Friday, provisional data showed.
* Shares in Larsen and Toubro Ltd gain 1.4 percent
after the company said on Friday it was evaluating options "for
monetisation" of assets belonging to unit L&T Infrastructure
Development Projects Ltd (IDPL).
