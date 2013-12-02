* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.3 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.4 percent. * An expansion in farm output and some infrastructure helped the Indian economy recover slightly in the September quarter, but growth still hovered close to decade lows, tempering hopes of a sustained rebound ahead of elections due next year. * Financial shares lead the gains with IDFC Ltd up 2.5 percent on continued hopes it would get a banking license. * Axis Bank Ltd gains 1.8 percent ahead of inclusion in India's benchmark BSE index on Dec 23. * Foreign funds were buyers of $119.22 million in Indian equities on Friday, provisional data showed. * Shares in Larsen and Toubro Ltd gain 1.4 percent after the company said on Friday it was evaluating options "for monetisation" of assets belonging to unit L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (IDPL). (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)