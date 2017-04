* USD/INR slips to 62 on strong inflows, the lowest since Nov. 19, versus 62.35 intraday high, previous close of 62.44/45. * Foreign banks seen selling dollars, say dealers. * Local stocks strong, up 0.5 percent. * Indian manufacturing returned to growth last month as a strong rise in orders pushed factories to step up production, a business survey showed on Monday, suggesting a slow economic recovery is on its way. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)