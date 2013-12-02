* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.6 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.71 percent, extending gains after an HSBC survey showed Indian manufacturing returned to growth last month as a strong rise in orders pushed factories to step up production. * Steel shares gain, Tata Steel Ltd up 2.1 percent while Jindal Steel and Power Ltd up 4.2 percent, also benefitting after China's factory activity maintained steady growth momentum in November. * Financial shares lead the gains with IDFC Ltd rising 2.9 percent on continued hopes it would get a banking licence. Axis Bank Ltd gains 2.4 percent ahead of inclusion in India's benchmark BSE index on Dec. 23. * Larsen and Toubro Ltd gains 1.4 percent after the company said on Friday it was evaluating options "for monetisation" of assets belonging to unit L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (IDPL). * Indian Oil Corp Ltd gains 1 percent after the company said on Saturday it would raise retail prices for diesel by 1 percent, or 0.57 rupees (1 cent), from Sunday in line with a plan to gradually align them with international prices. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp also gain 1 percent each. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)