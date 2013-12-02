* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.6 percent, while
the broader NSE index is up 0.71 percent, extending
gains after an HSBC survey showed Indian manufacturing returned
to growth last month as a strong rise in orders pushed factories
to step up production.
* Steel shares gain, Tata Steel Ltd up 2.1 percent
while Jindal Steel and Power Ltd up 4.2 percent, also
benefitting after China's factory activity maintained steady
growth momentum in November.
* Financial shares lead the gains with IDFC Ltd rising
2.9 percent on continued hopes it would get a banking licence.
Axis Bank Ltd gains 2.4 percent ahead of inclusion in
India's benchmark BSE index on Dec. 23.
* Larsen and Toubro Ltd gains 1.4 percent after the
company said on Friday it was evaluating options "for
monetisation" of assets belonging to unit L&T Infrastructure
Development Projects Ltd (IDPL).
* Indian Oil Corp Ltd gains 1 percent after the company
said on Saturday it would raise retail prices for diesel by 1
percent, or 0.57 rupees (1 cent), from Sunday in line with a
plan to gradually align them with international prices.
* Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp
also gain 1 percent each.
