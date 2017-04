Dec 2 * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 2 basis points at 9.02 percent while the new 10-year bond yield down 3 bps at 8.71 percent. * Traders say lack of an auction next week, hopes for open market operations to support bonds and year-end demand is keeping sentiment biddish. * September quarter GDP data, which came in slightly higher than estimates, is unlikely to change any major call on rates. * Gains in the rupee also helping sentiment for bonds, traders add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)