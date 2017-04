* USD/INR forward premiums recover after the central bank asks state-run oil refiners to source bunched-up dollar demand in the forward market. * Dealers say with RBI's concessional swap facilities having closed in November, hedging needs for any further funds raised via the facilities will have to be met in the forwards market. * USD/INR 1-month premium at 490 bps vs 486 bps intra-day low, 494 bps last close. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)