Dec 02(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Danske Bank A/S
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 18, 2025
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 100.752
Reoffer price 99.752
Yield 3.165 pct
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0230277821
