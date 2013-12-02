Hong Kong, China stocks fall amid geopolitical worries; defence stocks jump
* Chinese traders ordered to return North Korean coal - source
December 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc
Guarantor Nestle SA
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 11, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.8820
Reoffer price 99.8820
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date December 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs, RBC & RBS
Ratings Aa2(Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
