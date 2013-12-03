* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.54
percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
is down 0.56 percent.
* Asian shares slipped and the dollar firmed on Tuesday as an
unexpectedly strong U.S. factory activity gauge bolstered
expectations the Federal Reserve will soon reduce its stimulus,
while the yen tumbled on speculation of further central bank
easing.
* Foreign funds were buyers of 7.91 billion rupees in Indian
equities on Monday, provisional data showed.
* India's balance of payments deficit surged despite a sharp
improvement in the current account deficit in the July-September
quarter, primarily due to slowing capital inflows, Reserve Bank
of India data showed on Monday.
* The Indian economy is expected to grow 5 percent in the
current fiscal year and manufacturing data is evidence that a
recovery is under way, the country's finance minister said on
Monday.
* Traders say the U.S. non farm payrolls data on Friday and the
outcome of elections in several states on Dec. 8 would be key
for the short term.
