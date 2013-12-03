* USD/INR likely to open flat around previous close of 62.315/325. * Dealer says sharp fall in the September-quarter current account deficit, though on expected lines, is positive for the Indian rupee. * However, global dollar strength after tapering talks back on table to negate INR gains in the session. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan is 0.55 percent lower, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are 0.38 percent down. * Foreign funds were buyers of $127.05 million in Indian equities on Monday, provisional data showed. * Asian currencies are mostly trading weak. * The yen remained on the backfoot early in Asia on Tuesday, having succumbed to further selling pressure on prospects of more stimulus from the Bank of Japan. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)