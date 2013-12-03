* USD/INR stronger at 62.375/385 compared with previous close of 62.315/325 on global dollar strength after strong U.S. ISM data. * Dealer says sharp fall in the September-quarter current account deficit, though on expected lines, is positive for the Indian rupee. * The pair continuing to have strong technical support at 61.9. * Power Grid Corp of India follow-on share sale opens for subscription, plans to raise 70.83 billion rupees. * Foreign funds were buyers of $127.05 million in Indian equities on Monday, provisional data showed. * Asian currencies are mostly trading weak. * The yen remained on the backfoot early in Asia on Tuesday, having succumbed to further selling pressure on prospects of more stimulus from the Bank of Japan. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)