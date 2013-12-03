* USD/INR stronger at 62.375/385 compared with previous
close of 62.315/325 on global dollar strength after strong U.S.
ISM data.
* Dealer says sharp fall in the September-quarter current
account deficit, though on expected lines, is positive for the
Indian rupee.
* The pair continuing to have strong technical support at 61.9.
* Power Grid Corp of India follow-on share sale opens
for subscription, plans to raise 70.83 billion rupees.
* Foreign funds were buyers of $127.05 million in Indian
equities on Monday, provisional data showed.
* Asian currencies are mostly trading weak.
* The yen remained on the backfoot early in Asia on Tuesday,
having succumbed to further selling pressure on prospects of
more stimulus from the Bank of Japan.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)