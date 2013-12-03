* Shares in Indian motorcycle maker Eicher Motors Ltd jumps as much as 6.8 percent to an all-time high of 5340 rupees, heading towards a seventh consecutive day of gains as dealers cite speculation of increased buying from overseas investors. * Foreign institutional investors held a 19.1 percent stake in Eicher, which makes the popular Royal Enfield motorcyle, as of the end of September quarter, marking a second consecutive quarterly increase in overseas holding. * Eicher has gained 19 percent in the previous six sessions, and is up 72 percent for the year as of Tuesday's close. * Two-wheeler sales have been a bright spot in an otherwise tough year for the auto industry this year. * Eicher is expected to post its November sales numbers later in the day with expectations of around 18,450 units of Royal Enfield, dealers say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)