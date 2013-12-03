* India's benchmark BSE index edges down 0.06 percent,
while the broader NSE index is down 0.12 percent.
* Asian shares eased and the dollar firmed on Tuesday as
unexpectedly strong U.S. factory activity bolstered expectations
the Federal Reserve will soon trim its stimulus.
* Financial shares fall on profit-taking after gaining in each
of the previous three sessions. Axis Bank Ltd is down
0.7 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp is
down 1.3 percent.
* However, steel makers continue to gain after encouraging
manufacturing surveys in China and India on Monday.
* Jindal Steel and Power Ltd gains 3.7 percent, while
Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 3.1 percent.
* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains 1 percent on hopes
imports of parts would be less costly after the yen hits
a six-month low to the US Dollar. The auto maker sources a large
portion of its parts from Japan.
