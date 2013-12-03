* India's benchmark BSE index edges down 0.06 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.12 percent. * Asian shares eased and the dollar firmed on Tuesday as unexpectedly strong U.S. factory activity bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will soon trim its stimulus. * Financial shares fall on profit-taking after gaining in each of the previous three sessions. Axis Bank Ltd is down 0.7 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp is down 1.3 percent. * However, steel makers continue to gain after encouraging manufacturing surveys in China and India on Monday. * Jindal Steel and Power Ltd gains 3.7 percent, while Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 3.1 percent. * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains 1 percent on hopes imports of parts would be less costly after the yen hits a six-month low to the US Dollar. The auto maker sources a large portion of its parts from Japan. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)