* USD/INR eases from day's highs on inflows which some dealers cite likely for Power Grid's $1.2 billion share sale. * Pair at 62.34/35 compared with 62.445 intraday high, previous close of 62.315/325. * "We expect around $200-$300 of foreign fund inflows from the share sale," said the chief dealer at a state-run bank. * Dealer says sharp fall in the September-quarter current account deficit, though on expected lines, is positive for the Indian rupee. * The pair continuing to have strong technical support at 61.9. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)