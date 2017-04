* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading 2 basis points higher at 9.07 percent, while the soon-to-be-benchmark new 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.76 percent. * Traders say weakness in the rupee hurting sentiment for bonds slightly, but the auction due on Friday will now be the next key trigger for bonds. * India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of new 10-year paper.. More issue of new 10-year slightly negative, but issuance expected, says dealers. * Traders expect bond yields to remain in a 2-5 basis points range until Friday's auction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)