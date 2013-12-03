Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bpifrance Financement

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date May 25, 2024

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.962

Reoffer yield 2.505 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 pct May 2024 FRTR

Payment Date December 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche bank, Natixis

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

