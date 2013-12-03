Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse Des Depots Et Consignations
(CDC)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 10, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.976
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 45bp
Over the OBL 167 & 13bp
Over the Nov 2018 FRTR
Payment Date December 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs International
& Natixis
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Data supplied by International Insider.