Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower HeidelbergCement Finance Luxembourg S.A.

Guarantor HeidelbergCement AG

and Hanson Limited

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 21, 2021

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.337

Reoffer price 99.337

Yield 3.375 pct

Spread 207.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct DBR

Payment Date December 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske, Deutsche Bank, ING & Nordea

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's) & BB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1002933072

