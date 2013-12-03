Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rodamco Sverige AB

Guarantor Unibail-Rodamco SE

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 10, 2018

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.863

Yield 3.03 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.4 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 10, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100bp

Issue price Par

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date December 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

