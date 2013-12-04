* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.5
percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
is down 0.48 percent.
* Asian shares could come under pressure on Wednesday after the
world's share markets were rattled by fears of an impending
reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus following
positive U.S. data.
* Foreign funds were buyers of 5.16 billion rupees ($82.75
million) in Indian equities on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
* Telecom stocks on watch after an Indian ministerial panel on
Tuesday approved a plan to impose a fee on telecoms carriers for
mobile phone spectrum acquired via a merger with a rival, a
senior government official said.
* Traders say caution is likely to prevail ahead of the state
election results to be announced on Sunday and U.S. monthly
employment data, due out on Friday, which could help provide
additional clues about potential Fed tapering.
* Also on radar, India's services PMI for November to be
released between 10:30-11.30 IST.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)