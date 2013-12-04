* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.5 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.48 percent. * Asian shares could come under pressure on Wednesday after the world's share markets were rattled by fears of an impending reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus following positive U.S. data. * Foreign funds were buyers of 5.16 billion rupees ($82.75 million) in Indian equities on Tuesday, provisional data showed. * Telecom stocks on watch after an Indian ministerial panel on Tuesday approved a plan to impose a fee on telecoms carriers for mobile phone spectrum acquired via a merger with a rival, a senior government official said. * Traders say caution is likely to prevail ahead of the state election results to be announced on Sunday and U.S. monthly employment data, due out on Friday, which could help provide additional clues about potential Fed tapering. * Also on radar, India's services PMI for November to be released between 10:30-11.30 IST. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)