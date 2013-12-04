* USD/INR likely to open slightly higher around 62.40 versus previous close of 62.36/37. * Dealers say trading happening on low volumes as year-end approaches. * Inflows from Power Grid share sale which opened on Tuesday and closes Friday will be watched. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan is 0.48 percent lower, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are 0.56 percent down. * Foreign funds continued to be buyers of $82.91 million in Indian equities on Tuesday, provisional data showed. * Asian currencies are mostly trading flat to marginally weak. * The yen was squeezed higher across the board early in Asia on Wednesday, enjoying a bit of a reprieve as investors locked in profits ahead of major risk events including U.S. jobs data due later in the week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)