GRAINS-Soybeans hold near 5-month low on supply concerns
SYDNEY, March 29 U.S. soybeans edged lower on
Wednesday as expectations for increased plantings in North
America, along with already ample global supplies, kept the
oilseed tethered near a five-month low.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade fell 0.1 percent to $9.70-3/4 a bushel, having
closed little changed in the previous session.
* Soybeans hit a low of $9.68-1/4 on Monday, the lowest
since October, 2016.
* T