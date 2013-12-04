* USD/INR higher at 62.46/48 versus previous close of 62.36/37, in line with weakness in shares. * Dealers say trading happening on low volumes as year-end approaches. * Inflows from Power Grid share sale, which opened on Tuesday and closes Friday, will be watched. Dealers estimating between $200-$300 mln inflows on account of share sale. * Foreign funds continued to be buyers of $82.91 million in Indian equities on Tuesday, provisional data showed. * Asian currencies are mostly trading flat-to-marginally weak. * The yen was squeezed higher across the board early in Asia on Wednesday, enjoying a bit of a reprieve as investors locked in profits ahead of major risk events including U.S. jobs data due later in the week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)