* Indian government bond yields rise, tracking weakness in the rupee, say dealers. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield trading 3 basis points higher at 9.10 percent, while the soon-to-be-benchmark new 10-year bond yield was up 2 basis points at 8.78 percent. * Traders say potential selling ahead of Friday auction to keep gains in check. * India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of the new 10-year paper.. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)