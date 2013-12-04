BRIEF-Infosys' exec says incredibly difficult to achieve $20 bln revenue target by 2020
* Exec says incredibly difficult to achieve $20 billion revenue target by 2020
* Indian government bond yields rise, tracking weakness in the rupee, say dealers. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield trading 3 basis points higher at 9.10 percent, while the soon-to-be-benchmark new 10-year bond yield was up 2 basis points at 8.78 percent. * Traders say potential selling ahead of Friday auction to keep gains in check. * India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, including 70 billion rupees of the new 10-year paper.. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
HANOI/MUMBAI/BANGKOK, April 13 Rice export prices extended its upward trend in India on a stronger rupee, while Vietnam rates were stable amid a subtle market on low demand, traders said on Thursday.