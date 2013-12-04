* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.24 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.2 percent. * Most Asian shares slumped on Wednesday as the prospects of a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus early next year prompted investors to cash in gains from their recent rallies. * Among blue chip shares, ICICI Bank Ltd falls 1.4 percent while Larsen and Toubro Ltd is down 0.9 percent. * Caution also prevails ahead of the state election results to be announced on Sunday and U.S. monthly employment data, due out on Friday, which could help provide additional clues about potential Fed tapering. * Also on radar, India's services PMI for November to be released between 10:30-11.30 IST. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)