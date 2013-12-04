* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.645 percent, sharply lower than 8.9388 percent from last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 8.72 percent, while the lowest was 8.55 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 182-day t-bills at 8.735 percent, lower than the 9.1206 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 8.80 percent, while the lowest was 8.65 percent. * The RBI will auction 60 billion rupees each of the 91-day bills and 182-day bills on Wednesday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury@thom sonreuters.com)