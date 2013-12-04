* Shares of Indian tractor maker VST Tillers Tractors Ltd and miner Ashapura Minechem Ltd rally after large institutional investors bought stakes, traders said. * Merrill Lynch Capital Markets Espana, a Spanish unit of Merrill Lynch & Co, bought 510,397 shares in Ashapura through block deals on Tuesday, exchange data showed. * HDFC Mutual Fund bought 75,079 shares in Ashapura, the data showed. * Shares of VST rose as much as 9.04 percent, while Ashapura gained 8.8 percent in early trades, sending the stocks to 52-week highs. * At 0526 GMT, shares of Ashapura were trading 3.3 percent higher, while VST was up 6.71 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/ indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)