* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 9.09 percent while the new 10-year bond up 1 basis point at 8.77 percent. * Traders say some selling is seen ahead of the auction of 150-billion-rupees of bonds on Friday which will include 70 billion rupees of the new 10-year paper which is set to be the next benchmark bond. * Traders are also wary of adding large positions ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data which will give further clues on how soon the Fed would begin in its stimulus taper. * The bonds are likely to remain in a 3-5 basis points range, dealers say, with the rupee's moves being tracked for cues. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)