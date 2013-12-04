BOJ trims purchase of 3-5 year JGBs in its market operation
TOKYO, March 29 The Bank of Japan trimmed the purchase of three to five-year Japanese government bonds in its regular market operations on Wednesday.
Dec 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Skandiabanken AB
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 28, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 54bp
Payment Date December 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 1.60 billion Swedish crown
When fungible
ISIN SE0005423779
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
TOKYO, March 29 The Bank of Japan trimmed the purchase of three to five-year Japanese government bonds in its regular market operations on Wednesday.
* Designation of Roel Z. Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
* Trading in shares of Pioneer Global Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 29/3/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: