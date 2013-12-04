GRAINS-Soybeans hold near 5-month low on supply concerns

SYDNEY, March 29 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Wednesday as expectations for increased plantings in North America, along with already ample global supplies, kept the oilseed tethered near a five-month low. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $9.70-3/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * Soybeans hit a low of $9.68-1/4 on Monday, the lowest since October, 2016. * T