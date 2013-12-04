Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bremer landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 12, 2022

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 100.84

Reoffer price 100.84

Yield 2.395 pct

Payment Date December 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000BRL9261

