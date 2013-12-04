BOJ trims purchase of 3-5 year JGBs in its market operation
TOKYO, March 29 The Bank of Japan trimmed the purchase of three to five-year Japanese government bonds in its regular market operations on Wednesday.
Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Mondelez International
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date June 11, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp
Reoffer price Par
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 26, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.655
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 26, 2021
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.196
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date December 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Suisse & HSBC
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
* Designation of Roel Z. Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
* Trading in shares of Pioneer Global Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 29/3/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: