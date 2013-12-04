Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Prudential Plc

Issue Amount 700 million sterling

Maturity Date December 19, 2063

Coupon 5.7 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.7 pct

Payment Date December 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of America, CITI, RBS & UBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

