BOJ trims purchase of 3-5 year JGBs in its market operation
TOKYO, March 29 The Bank of Japan trimmed the purchase of three to five-year Japanese government bonds in its regular market operations on Wednesday.
Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Prudential Plc
Issue Amount 700 million sterling
Maturity Date December 19, 2063
Coupon 5.7 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.7 pct
Payment Date December 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of America, CITI, RBS & UBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Designation of Roel Z. Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
* Trading in shares of Pioneer Global Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 29/3/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: