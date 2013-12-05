* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 1.3 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.24 percent. * India's Hindu nationalist opposition party emerged as the biggest winner in four key state elections, exit polls forecast on Wednesday, a possible blow to the ruling Congress party ahead of a general election due next year. * India has held elections in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh states over the past month, as well as in the small state of Mizoram. Counting and results for all the states are due on Sunday. * Also Moody's said in a statement on Wednesday that India's credit profile is supported by economic size and diversity, constrained by high fiscal deficits and weak infrastructure * Foreign funds were buyers of 521.1 million rupees ($8.38 million) in Indian equities on Wednesday, provisional data showed. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)