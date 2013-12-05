* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 1.3
percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index is down 0.24 percent.
* India's Hindu nationalist opposition party emerged as the
biggest winner in four key state elections, exit polls forecast
on Wednesday, a possible blow to the ruling Congress party ahead
of a general election due next year.
* India has held elections in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan
and Chhattisgarh states over the past month, as well as in the
small state of Mizoram. Counting and results for all the states
are due on Sunday.
* Also Moody's said in a statement on Wednesday that India's
credit profile is supported by economic size and diversity,
constrained by high fiscal deficits and weak infrastructure
* Foreign funds were buyers of 521.1 million rupees ($8.38
million) in Indian equities on Wednesday, provisional data
showed.
