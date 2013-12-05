* USD/INR is likely to open down around 61.75 versus
62.05/06 last close as exit polls predict strong showing for
leading opposition party in key state polls.
* A strong showing by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be
viewed as an endorsement for its prime ministerial candidate
Narendra Modi, who is perceived as business-friendly. Results
are due on Sunday.
* Inflows from Power Grid Corp of India share sale,
which opened on Tuesday and closes on Friday, will be watched on
the last day for institutional investors to put in bids on
Thursday.
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan is
down 0.32 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in
Singapore are up 1.39 percent.
* The yen held off a five-year trough on the euro and a
six-month low versus the dollar on Thursday following a whippy
session overnight that lacked conviction as key event risks
including U.S. jobs data loomed.
