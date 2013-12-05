* USD/INR is likely to open down around 61.75 versus 62.05/06 last close as exit polls predict strong showing for leading opposition party in key state polls. * A strong showing by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be viewed as an endorsement for its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, who is perceived as business-friendly. Results are due on Sunday. * Inflows from Power Grid Corp of India share sale, which opened on Tuesday and closes on Friday, will be watched on the last day for institutional investors to put in bids on Thursday. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan is down 0.32 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are up 1.39 percent. * The yen held off a five-year trough on the euro and a six-month low versus the dollar on Thursday following a whippy session overnight that lacked conviction as key event risks including U.S. jobs data loomed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)