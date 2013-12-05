* Indian government bond yields likely lower, tracking possible
gains in the rupee, says dealers.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2
basis points at 9.09 percent, while the new 10-year bond
closed up 2 basis points at 8.78 percent.
* The rupee likely to rally as exit polls show strong showing by
the key opposition party.
* Traders say some selling is seen ahead of the auction of
150-billion-rupees of bonds on Friday which will include 70
billion rupees of the new 10-year paper which is set to be the
next benchmark bond.
* U.S. Treasuries slumped on Wednesday as robust data on
private-sector jobs and new home sales supported expectations
that the Federal Reserve would be encouraged to pare its
stimulative bond purchases sooner than expected.
