* Indian government bond yields likely lower, tracking possible gains in the rupee, says dealers. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 9.09 percent, while the new 10-year bond closed up 2 basis points at 8.78 percent. * The rupee likely to rally as exit polls show strong showing by the key opposition party. * Traders say some selling is seen ahead of the auction of 150-billion-rupees of bonds on Friday which will include 70 billion rupees of the new 10-year paper which is set to be the next benchmark bond. * U.S. Treasuries slumped on Wednesday as robust data on private-sector jobs and new home sales supported expectations that the Federal Reserve would be encouraged to pare its stimulative bond purchases sooner than expected. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)