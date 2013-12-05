* India's Adani Group shares rally after exit polls predict a
strong showing for the key opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and
its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi in state elections
held since November.
* Adani Group is based in Gujarat state, where Modi is chief
minister.
* Because of the location and perceptions of close ties between
Adani and the BJP, shares of the Adani Group can at times move
depending on the perceptions of electoral success for the party.
* Adani Enterprises Ltd had gained 13.2 percent in
December 2012 compared with the NSE index return of 0.5
percent in the same period on hopes Modi would win a fourth
successive term as chief minister.
* Adani Enterprises gains 2.3 percent, while Adani Ports and
Special Economic Zone Ltd is up 3 percent and Adani
Power Ltd rises 4.1 percent.
