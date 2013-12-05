* India's Adani Group shares rally after exit polls predict a strong showing for the key opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi in state elections held since November. * Adani Group is based in Gujarat state, where Modi is chief minister. * Because of the location and perceptions of close ties between Adani and the BJP, shares of the Adani Group can at times move depending on the perceptions of electoral success for the party. * Adani Enterprises Ltd had gained 13.2 percent in December 2012 compared with the NSE index return of 0.5 percent in the same period on hopes Modi would win a fourth successive term as chief minister. * Adani Enterprises gains 2.3 percent, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd is up 3 percent and Adani Power Ltd rises 4.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)