* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading
down 3 basis points at 9.06 percent, and the new 10-year paper
also trading 3 bps lower at 8.75 percent.
* Traders said the market saw some hope of a change in the
central government after exit polls suggested the opposition
party was leading in the five state elections which concluded on
Wednesday.
* Results for state elections are due on Sunday. Confirmation of
a strong showing by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party would
bolster the chances of victory in general elections due by May,
according to analysts. The BJP is perceived by many investors as
being more business friendly.
* Still, opinion and exit polls have a patchy track record in
India. Most surveys forecast the wrong outcome in the 2004
general election.
* Traders, however, do not expect very large gains in bond
prices as there is a sale of 150 billion rupees worth of bonds
on Friday followed by the U.S. non-farm payroll data which could
give some cues on the likely timing of the Fed taper.
