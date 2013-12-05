* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 3 basis points at 9.06 percent, and the new 10-year paper also trading 3 bps lower at 8.75 percent. * Traders said the market saw some hope of a change in the central government after exit polls suggested the opposition party was leading in the five state elections which concluded on Wednesday. * Results for state elections are due on Sunday. Confirmation of a strong showing by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party would bolster the chances of victory in general elections due by May, according to analysts. The BJP is perceived by many investors as being more business friendly. * Still, opinion and exit polls have a patchy track record in India. Most surveys forecast the wrong outcome in the 2004 general election. * Traders, however, do not expect very large gains in bond prices as there is a sale of 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday followed by the U.S. non-farm payroll data which could give some cues on the likely timing of the Fed taper. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)