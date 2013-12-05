* USD/INR off lows, dealers cite state-run bank buying
dollars likely on behalf of oil refiners and importers.
* Pair at 61.75/76 versus 62.05/06 last close after easing to
61.52 in session.
* Some caution also setting in ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls
data on Friday which will be key ahead of December FOMC meet.
* Largest long position in rupee since late January, Reuters
poll shows.
* Exit polls predict strong showing for leading opposition party
in key state polls.
* Inflows from Power Grid Corp of India share sale,
which opened on Tuesday and closes on Friday, will be watched on
the last day for institutional investors to put in bids on
Thursday.
