Norton Rose Fulbright names Soliman chair of Canadian division
TORONTO, March 27 Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian division.
December 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Issue Amount A$ 100 million
Maturity Date December 18, 2020
Coupon 5.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.811
Yield 5.283 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date December 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2(Moody's)& AA-(S&P)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1004162126
Data supplied by International Insider.
NEW YORK, March 27 Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co, ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the departure of the star bond investor from one of the world's biggest money managers.
BERLIN, March 27 The German Finance Ministry is worried there will be turbulence on the financial markets if there is a 'hard Brexit', a German newspaper reported on Monday - two days before Britain triggers divorce proceedings with the European Union.