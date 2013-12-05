December 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Issue Amount A$ 100 million

Maturity Date December 18, 2020

Coupon 5.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.811

Yield 5.283 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date December 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2(Moody's)& AA-(S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1004162126

