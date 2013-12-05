Norton Rose Fulbright names Soliman chair of Canadian division
TORONTO, March 27 Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian division.
Dec 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank
(Ned Water)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 12, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 6bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 200-1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
TORONTO, March 27 Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian division.
NEW YORK, March 27 Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co, ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the departure of the star bond investor from one of the world's biggest money managers.
BERLIN, March 27 The German Finance Ministry is worried there will be turbulence on the financial markets if there is a 'hard Brexit', a German newspaper reported on Monday - two days before Britain triggers divorce proceedings with the European Union.