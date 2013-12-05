Dec 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank

(Ned Water)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 12, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 6bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 200-1

